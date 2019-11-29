|
|
BALLSTON SPA - Margaret Osterhoudt, at 96 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.Margaret was born on November 11, 1923 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Hector MacLeod and Maggie Riddle MacLeod. She resided at the Home of the Good Shepard, Saratoga Springs, NY.She had a wonderful life enjoying her beloved game of golf with family and friends. Margaret was a skilled artist and provided many beautiful oil paintings to her family, which will forever immortalize her. Knitting and playing the piano were also passions she shared with her family and friends.Margaret is survived by her daughter, Linda Osterhoudt, Ballston Spa, NY and her son, David Osterhoudt, Hebbing, MN. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren Brooke, Shelly, Charles, Corey, Amy, Jeffrey, Elaine, Edward, Ethan, Elliott and Evan, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Irving Osterhoudt and her son Kenneth Osterhoudt.Margaret’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepard, Saratoga Springs, NY, for the support, love and peace they provided for her during her tenure there. Their thanks also to the Hospice Staff that provided for her during her last few days.A funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rt. 9 and/or Marion Avenue), Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Calling hours will be from 5:30-6:30 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-mcleod-osterhoudt
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 30, 2019