Margaret “Peg” Neilio of Menominee, MI passed away on May 5, 2019 in Lehigh Acres, FL, where she and her husband Bill have their winter home. Born on July 1, 1951 in Long Island, NY, and raised in Milwaukee, WI, Peg made it to the age of 67 years young. Peg was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many. She was an emotionally and physically strong woman who fought cancer with all her might for almost two years.Peg grew up in a very large family in Milwaukee and graduated from Whitnall High School in 1969. She dabbled in college for a short time, where fate brought her together with her BFF, Jean Grube. She then served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Peg married her husband Bill in December of 1974, and with their two children lived in the Milwaukee area until they eventually moved to Greenfield Center, NY. There they lived and raised their family for almost 20 years.Peg worked in a variety of fields during her career. A large part of her life was spent as a company education and training manager at Quad/Graphics in Saratoga Springs, NY. In 2000, she completed a bucket list item, earning her bachelor’s degree from Charter Oak State College in Connecticut, and shortly thereafter pursued a new career at the University at Albany Economics Department.Eventually Peg and Bill moved back to Wisconsin for a short time, and finally settled on the shore of Green Bay in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Peg took a job with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (then her stories really became interesting!).Peg adored her children and grandchildren. She loved music, traveling, walking and running, sailing on Lake Champlain during her time in NY, kayaking at her house on Green Bay, swimming (even when it was too cold for anyone else to jump in,) camping, reading, gardening, quilting, and she even loved yard work and raking her beach. She checked off another bucket list item—completing a marathon—and was so proud of the accomplishment she went on to complete another one. After two marathons she realized half marathons and 5Ks were her preference. She loved chick movies, bon fires, and always always had music playing in the house. She could crush you in a game of Scrabble. She loved her friends as if they were family, and she could make anyone feel like she was their biggest fan.Most of all, Peg loved to laugh.Left behind to cherish Peg’s memories are her husband and best friend of 44 years, Bill Neilio; daughter Sarah (Neilio) Francisco of Williston, Vermont; son Nick Neilio of South Korea; son-in-law Steve Francisco; grandchildren Olivia and George Francisco; siblings Maureen Bakken (Bud), Bob Reynolds (Sandy), Eileen Reynolds, Kathleen Hemimg (Bruce), Brian “Rocky” Reynolds (Crisse), Tim Reynolds (Mary); sisters- and brothers-in-law Pat Reynolds, John Neilio, Pat and Judy Neilio, Jane Dantinne, Pete Neilio, Paul and Chris Neilio; nieces and nephews; dearest friend Jean Grube, and so many friends we could never list them all in the amount of space on this page. Peg was predeceased by her parents, John and Marcella (Binder) Reynolds, and her brother Jack Reynolds.Peg’s family would especially like to thank her doctors, nurses, and staff at Bellin Cancer Center of Green Bay who helped Peg through her battle, constantly giving her and her family hope and optimism despite the reality of her diagnosis.Given that her life was filled with joy and happiness, Peg thought a sad funeral or burial just wouldn’t do. Instead, a celebration of Peg’s life well lived will take place at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider signing your organ donor card, giving the gift of life to others if need be. Donations to your local branch of the would also be welcome and would go toward fighting the battle for others.Go outside and enjoy the day, thinking of Peg. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-peg-neilio
Published in The Saratogian on May 10, 2019