GANSEVOORT:Marguerite Heithaus, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 6, 1930 in Ossining, NY, the daughter of the late Roger S. Brassel and Catherine Butterfield.Marguerite graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a BA in Sociology.She married Thomas Heithaus (Tom) in 1952 and they raised their eight children in Harrison, NY and Greenwich, CT.Marguerite was very active in the school PTA’s for all of her children. She began volunteering at Greenwich Hospital in 1970. After giving 7,000 hours of service, she served as Auxiliary President in 1988 and 1989. In 1989, she was hired as the Director of Volunteer Services working until September 2008 and retiring at the age of 77. She then relocated to Saratoga Springs, NY.In 2006, Marguerite received the Marian Nowack Employee of the Year Award. She was actively involved with the Connecticut and New England Association for Directors of Healthcare Volunteer Services. She also volunteered for Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild at Treasures for several years.Marguerite enjoyed traveling, reading, spending time with her family and her annual sojourn to Garnet Lake, in Johnsburg, NY. Perhaps her most favorite pastime was keeping track of her many grand- and great-grandchildren.Marguerite is survived by her children: Greg (Cathy), Karen Fina (Peter), LeslieMerrell (Bruce), Tracy Lowry (John), Elizabeth Pitcher (Michael), Andrew, Mary Faith Sinnott (Larry), and Mark (Carolyn). She is also survived by her 26 grandchildren, Matthew (Emily), Jennifer (Constantin), Jessica (Jonno), Shannon (Rich), Derek (Danielle) Ryan (Courtney), Theresa, Jordan (Katie), Ian, Michael (Megan), Brian, Trevor (Tamara), Elizabeth, Dylan, Michelle, Nina, Spencer, Nicholas, Leo, Marguerite, Kalie, Hayden, Regina, Zachary, Henry, and Alyce; and her 18 great-grandchildren Abigail, Oliver, Wyatt, Johann, Magdelana, Benjamin, Eleanor, Theo, Una, Owain, Sebastian, Grace, Penelope, Mia, Madison, Evan, Lawson, and Michael Jr.; her sister, Rogette Gerstle; her brothers-in-law, Bud Heithaus (Susan), Donald Heithaus (Janet), Roger Heithaus (Linda); her cousin Barbara Bianco (Dan), and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her sisters Catherine and Joan, and her great-grandson, Charlie.Family and friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY prior to the service at the church.A Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Joseph’sRoman Catholic Church, 3159 NY-9N, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 with Father Simon Udemgba officiating.Interment will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.The family respectfully request that no flowers be sent to the funeral home or the Church to honor Marguerite's wishes, donations can be made to her favorite charity, the Smile Train at http://www.smiletrain.orgIf you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marguerite-heithaus
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 17, 2019