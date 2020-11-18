Saratoga Springs, NY - On November 17, 2020, Marguerite “Peggy” Petrosky (88) completed her work on earth, and was called home to begin her new life in heaven.Peggy is survived by her best friend, soulmate and husband, Joseph Petrosky of Saratoga Springs; daughter Carol Costen; son Joseph W. Petrosky; her sister Tiny Allen of Saratoga Springs, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Mary Ilgen, brother, John Ilgen, sisters, Ruth Petrosky and Charlotte Wagner. Peggy’s favorite times were spent, together with her husband, working in their gardens. She enjoyed traveling around the states as well as visiting other countries with her family. Peggy has a special place in her heart for all animals.Peggy had battled Alzhemers since 2002. For the past 7 ½ years, she was a resident of Wesley Nursing Home. Her family would like to thank the staff of Wesley for the care support and compassion they provided. A special thanks to Trudy Cholewinski for educating our family about the disease, and proving tips to make it easier for both Peggy and her family. Carl Picioccio, for his compassion, care and support that he showed both for Peggy and our family, from the day she was admitted, and continued until the day she past. Elgin Gunther, for taking such great care of her, making her comfortable, keeping the family informed and for showing empathy and support to all of us. The staff of 2 Victoria and 3 Springs were amazing. We would also like to thank Hospice for the support and care they provided. Their compassion and empathy for Peggy and the family helped, during this very difficult time.Funeral services for Peggy will be privately held with her immediate family. Friends and relatives who would like to take part in her services, please visit Peggy’s obituary at www.burkefuneralhome.com
, a link will be available to view the service at 11am, Friday morning.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either the Alzheimer's association of Northeastern NY or the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.