Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
Marguerite Tucker


1925 - 2019
Marguerite Tucker Obituary
Marguerite Tucker, 93, a former resident of Schuylerville passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.Born December 21, 1925 in Victory Mills, NY she was the daughter of the late Leon and Rena Periard Bouchard.Marguerite enjoyed crocheting, gardening and socializing on the phone.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Tucker; and sisters, Edna VanArnum, Gloria Rogers, and Joan DeRush.Survivors include 1 sister, Helen Wait of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Friends may call from 2-4pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Schuylerville.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marguerite-tucker
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 5, 2019
