1/1
Maria A. (Barratiere) Vitallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALLSTON SPA – Maria Angelina Barratiere Vitallo, 49, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020. She is survived by her children Tyler, Isabella and Olivia, her parents Bob and Anna Barratiere, her brothers Bob and Jim, her nieces, nephews, many other family members. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020,  at 1 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam. Maria will be greatly missed and everyone who knew her knew that Maria is great. Online condolences at www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
01:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved