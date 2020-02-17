The Saratogian Obituaries
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Marie Bagnoli

Saratoga Springs, NY – Marie Daisy (Perfetto) Bagnoli, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020). Born on Dec. 26, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late John and Angeline (DeLillo) Perfetto. A lifelong city resident, she was employed for many years as a bookkeeper with the Grand Union supermarket on Broadway prior to her retirement. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Bagnoli, who died July 28, 2009 and one sister, Genie Parisi. Survivors include her children, Rosemarie (Rick) Eisler of Fulton, MD, Jo-Ann (Michael) Cummings and John Bagnoli, of Saratoga Springs; two sisters, Theresa Arpei and Phyllis Affinito;5 grandchildren, Matt and Kristen Cummings, Giovanni Bagnoli, Kim Sanchez and Michael Domingues; 3 great grandchildren, Kassandra, Nickolaus and Katie; 3 great-great grandchildren, Elijah, Easton and Elliott; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6pm Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. Private graveside services will be conducted at the convenience of the family in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her name to the Code Blue Shelter, P.O. Box 3089, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-daisy-bagnoli
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 18, 2020
