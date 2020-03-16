|
|
Marie E. Traver, 95, a longtime resident of Quaker Springs, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020.Born September 13, 1924 in the Town of Saratoga, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Younger Hutchinson.Marie was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School. She married Arthur L. Traver, and together they operated Art’s Service Station in Quaker Springs for many years. She enjoyed rug hooking, playing cards and feeding the birds. She was a member of the Quaker Springs Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur L. Traver in 2013; and 2 sisters, Helen Hayes and Anna Baker.Survivors include 2 sisters, Martha Gilgallon of Stillwater and Edna Hughes of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 12 noon.Friends and family may call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-6pm at the funeral home.Memorials can be made in her memory to the Quaker Springs Fire Department or the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-e-traver
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 17, 2020