Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Traver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Traver


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. Traver Obituary
Marie E. Traver, 95, a longtime resident of Quaker Springs, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020.Born September 13, 1924 in the Town of Saratoga, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Younger Hutchinson.Marie was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School. She married Arthur L. Traver, and together they operated Art’s Service Station in Quaker Springs for many years. She enjoyed rug hooking, playing cards and feeding the birds. She was a member of the Quaker Springs Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur L. Traver in 2013; and 2 sisters, Helen Hayes and Anna Baker.Survivors include 2 sisters, Martha Gilgallon of Stillwater and Edna Hughes of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 12 noon.Friends and family may call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-6pm at the funeral home.Memorials can be made in her memory to the Quaker Springs Fire Department or the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-e-traver
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -