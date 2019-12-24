The Saratogian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
For more information about
Marie Hurley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Hurley Obituary
Pittsfield, MA- Marie Hurley passed away at Springside of Pittsfield, MA on December 23, 2019. Marie was born in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1934 and was the daughter of James and Angeline Jordan. Marie began her working career with New York Telephone Co. starting out as a switchboard operator (before dial phones) and then to Directory Assistance and eventually a much deserved retirement. Marie was an animal lover and she loved her poodles. She enjoyed shopping and driving and was an excellent housekeeper and cook until Alzheimers/Dementia was diagnosed and she was no longer able to drive. Marie had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest.Marie is survived by her brother, John Jordan, formally of Porter Corners, NY; her son, John Nichols; her daughter, Sandra Nichols; and one granddaughter, Tara in California.There will be no calling hours and burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Saratoga next to her mother and her maternal grandparents will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.The family would like to thank the staff of Springside of Pittsfield for taking such good care of Marie for the last 2 years.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-l-hurley
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now