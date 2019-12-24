|
Pittsfield, MA- Marie Hurley passed away at Springside of Pittsfield, MA on December 23, 2019. Marie was born in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1934 and was the daughter of James and Angeline Jordan. Marie began her working career with New York Telephone Co. starting out as a switchboard operator (before dial phones) and then to Directory Assistance and eventually a much deserved retirement. Marie was an animal lover and she loved her poodles. She enjoyed shopping and driving and was an excellent housekeeper and cook until Alzheimers/Dementia was diagnosed and she was no longer able to drive. Marie had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest.Marie is survived by her brother, John Jordan, formally of Porter Corners, NY; her son, John Nichols; her daughter, Sandra Nichols; and one granddaughter, Tara in California.There will be no calling hours and burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Saratoga next to her mother and her maternal grandparents will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.The family would like to thank the staff of Springside of Pittsfield for taking such good care of Marie for the last 2 years.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-l-hurley
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 25, 2019