|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Marilyn A. Pietrosanto, age 86, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born on July 30, 1933 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Thomas J. Farone and Agnes Krug Farone.Marilyn and Joe operated Boppitts Deli in Wilton from 1977-1984 and Marilyn owned and operated Lynn’s Wines & Spirits in Queensbury for several years. Marilyn was an excellent cook, loved to read, paint, write poetry and most of all spend time with her family.Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years Joseph D. Pietrosanto; daughter, Holly Wagar (Donald), sons Thomas Pietrosanto (Mollie), Mark Pietrosanto (Susan); Jeff Pietrosanto (Jamie); brother, Thomas J. Farone Jr. (Joan); grandchildren, Dawn Gardner (Brian), Nancy Pirigyi (Douglas), Kyle Pietrosanto (Kimberly), Caitlin Pietrosanto (Michael Canger), Alyssa Pietrosanto, Bryan Pietrosanto and several great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Pietrosanto.A funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Reverend Don Washburn officiating. Family and friends may call from 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Health Care Center (Victoria 2nd Floor) for the loving care they showed Marilyn during her time there.In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Saratoga Hospital or Wesley Nursing Home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-a-pietrosanto
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 30, 2019