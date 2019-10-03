|
|
Ballston Spa - Marilyn J. Arnold 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Gloversville, NY on January 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mildred Bush, Sr.Marilyn worked at many local factories throughout the years including Tufflite and General Foods. She enjoyed going to the Racino and Turning Stone. Marilyn loved spending time with her family playing cards, having dinner, or just being together.She was predeceased by her husband Claude, daughter Claudia Kubina , granddaughter Julie Elwell, sister Shirley Bush, and brother Stanley Bush, Jr. Marilyn is survived by her children Carol Elwell (Al), and Chuck Arnold (Lesley); her grandchildren Luke (Crystal), Mark, Jr., Lori and Maria; and great-grandson Kyle.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 7 from Noon to 2pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 2pm. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Simpson United Methodist Church, PO Box 69, Rock City Falls, NY 12863.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-j-arnold
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 4, 2019