Marilyn Pastore

Ballston SpaMarilyn C. Pastore 89 passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, NY on October 27, 1930, to Ralph and Doris (Pearson) Cox.In 1953 Marilyn married Paul Pastore and moved to Ballston Spa. Marilyn and Paul owned and operated Pastore Pharmacy in Ballston Spa. Through the years, Marilyn was very active in the community and could be seen at Jr. Women’s League gatherings, volunteering as a Brownie Troop Leader, organizing St. Mary’s School fundraisers and as an aide for their nursery school program.With her husband Paul, Marilyn was an active member of the National Bottle Museum, Brookside Museum and the Ballston Spa Bicentennial Committee. In 2007, Marilyn and Paul co-authored the book “Streetscapes Through Time.”In her free time, Marilyn loved visiting Wolfeboro, NH, painting, art projects, playing the piano, sewing, baking, exercising, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. Above all, Marilyn’s most treasured times always were when she was wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.She was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Doris Cox, brother Robert Cox, and her husband Paul Pastore. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Susan Scott (Robert) of Clay, Nancy Piscitelli (John) of Saratoga Springs, Debbie Froehlich (Mike) of Baldwinsville, and Robbie Berg (Mitch) of South Glens Falls; grandchildren Bob Scott (Jessica) and Kristy Smorol (Dave); great granddaughter Ellie Scott; great grandsons Liam Scott and Mike Smorol; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be private.The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs for their care, compassion, companionship and love that went above and beyond especially during these difficult times of COVID-19.Memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Home of the Good Shepherd, Community Hospice of Saratoga, American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-pastore


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
