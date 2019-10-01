|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Mario R. Trieste, age 92, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Red Feather Lakes, Colorado.He was born on March 13, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY where he met his wife Lucille. He is the son of the late Mauro Trieste and Natalie Dignoti Trieste.Mario was a chemical engineer who started his own business, Stratford Materials, in Farmingdale, Long Island. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Mario was a proud WWII veteran. Through his 92 and 1/2 years, Mario earned a very unique reputation of being the most positive person who was always finding ways to make everyone he met laugh. The harder he laughed the more contagious his humor bore into his audience. The unique life of Mario cannot be described in words, rather feelings of joy and love that everyone felt when he was in a room. His spirit will live on in all that had the opportunity to share a moment with him. For those who had the opportunity to share many years with him, well, that will be the gift that keeps on giving. The many instances of silliness and profound raw humor that forced his family and friends to truly lighten up our loads will remain in our hearts. Every Mario story told brings a smile and laughter to all of us to share and to continue sharing with the generations that follow. His deep caring joyful spirit remains in all of us, reminding us to hold and appreciate the endless gifts of life’s offerings we all strive to have in our daily lives. If we wake up thinking about him, perhaps his Mario-isms will make us smile as we brush our teeth and drink our coffee, drive to work or hug our children. As we go to sleep thinking about him, we can be sure to have pleasant dreams. For now, rest assured Mario is at peace with his girl Lucille Joy.Mario Richard Trieste, the proud husband of the late Lucille Joy Trieste. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Deborah Whelan and husband James, Maz Trieste and partner Hash Gile, Diane Trieste and wife Lupe; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, Chelsea, 5 great grandchildren, Natalie, Sophia, Bradley, Macy, Rylen, Beatrice & Leonie; and brother, Richard Trieste.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY with Father Thomas H. Chevalier officiating.Family and friends may call from 11 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Interment with Military honors will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge 161, 1 Elks Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mario-r-trieste
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 2, 2019