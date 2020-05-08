Marion Elizabeth Murphy, 88, died on May 1, surrounded by love. Smart, resilient, strong, kind, generous, and endowed with a keen Irish wit, Marion loved and nurtured beauty.Born in London, England, she was,sent to Ireland at age 7 to live with relatives when World War II began. There, she attended boarding school, then medical school at University College Dublin, where she met her future husband, Michael. They married in England and had three children before emigrating to Boston. Two more children arrived stateside.In 1968, the family moved to the Albany area.Marion raised five children while completing her residency at Albany Medical Center, then practiced medicine at Sunnyview Hospital, serving as medical director for many years. Her creative spirit emerged in inspired cooking, gardening, and writing. After retiring, she trained and volunteered with the Master Gardening program, cultivating beauty in Albany’s public gardens.Marion is pre-deceased by her daughter Paula. She is survived by her partnerof 23 years Winifred deLoayza, daughter-in-law Deb Burkhalter, daughter Suzanne and husband Steve, son Stephen and wife Kathy, son John and wife Lisa, and daughter Sandra, along with many wonderful grandchildren and great grand-children.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs, www.pnecchurch.org, whose social justice and environmental outreach efforts Marion strongly supported. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-elizabeth-murphy
Published in The Saratogian from May 8 to May 10, 2020.