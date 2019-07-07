|
|
Marion Estelle Bright Arnold, age 84, of Greenfield Center, NY, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019.Marion was born third of nine children to the late Julian and Fannie Stephenson Bright on October 11, 1934, in Nixonton, NC.Marion loved the Lord and she will be remembered as a woman who devoted her life to her family and home.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019, 11:00 am, at North Milton Cemetery, Milton, NY.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to Hospice for their warm care and compassion.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-estelle-bright-arnold
Published in The Saratogian on July 8, 2019