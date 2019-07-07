Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Estelle Bright Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Estelle Bright Arnold Obituary
Marion Estelle Bright Arnold, age 84, of Greenfield Center, NY, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019.Marion was born third of nine children to the late Julian and Fannie Stephenson Bright on October 11, 1934, in Nixonton, NC.Marion loved the Lord and she will be remembered as a woman who devoted her life to her family and home.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019, 11:00 am, at North Milton Cemetery, Milton, NY.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to Hospice for their warm care and compassion.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-estelle-bright-arnold
Published in The Saratogian on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now