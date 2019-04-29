Saratoga Springs, NYMarjorie E. Davis Putman Thornton, 90, beloved Mother, passed peacefully on April 26, 2019 with her family beside her.Born on March 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late, George and Edith Davis. She lived most of her life in Saratoga Springs, but as an army wife she also lived for several years in various places in the South. Growing up, Margie was adventurous, tough and full of spunk and quite the tom boy who despite her very tiny stature was scared of nothing. As a child she attended Saratoga Springs High School and in Fifth grade she earned an award for excellence in penmanship in the fifth grade. Margie being a strong woman held several jobs, some two at a time. She was also the sole caregiver to her five children.Margie was employed at the “historic” Van Raaltes Fabric Plant for several years before in 1981 going to work for the IRS at the Lee O’Brien Building in Albany where she retired after seventeen years in 1998. After retirement she enjoyed family, friends, her love to dance, her beloved pool and watching her favorite TV program, “Mash”.In addition to her parents, Margie is predeceased by her infant daughter, Bonnie Jo May; her husband, Donald V. Putman; Carleton James Thornton III and her daughter in law, Kerry Sova Putman.She is survived by her brother, James (Patricia) Davis, of PA; her sons, Ralph D. Putman (Jackie) of Florida, Ronald V. (Joanee) Putman, of Saratoga Springs, Robert E. Putman, of Saratoga Springs and Jim (Kelly) Thornton, of Greenfield; her daughters, Avona Curry, of Greenfield, and Marlana “Marjorie” Putman, of Saratoga Springs; her aunt, Allene Corbart; her cousins, Sandra Horsefield and Pam (Joseph) Driscoll, of Schuylerville; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchilderen along with many nieces nephews and cousins.Family and friends are invited to attend a beloved graveside service at 10am on Thursday, May 2, 2019, Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Arrangements were under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga SpringsThe family would like to thank Saratoga Hospital as well as the ER staff, Palliative care service and the great staff on D2 for their comfort and care greatly eased our sorrows. A Spirit of Life “Happiness Party” will be announced in the future and family and friends will be joyfully welcome.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marjorie-e-davis-putman-thornton Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary