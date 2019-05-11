|
Marjorie M. Mosley, 75, of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Born May 9, 1943 in Victory Mills, she was the daughter of the late Edmond C. and Mabel (Griffen) Plummer. Marge began her education at a one room schoolhouse in Quaker Springs. She then went to school in Victory Mills (which is now the Victory Mills Fire Department). Marge graduated from Schuylerville Central School in 1961 with a perfect attendance record for her entire school career. Marge was a 1963 graduate of SUNY - Cobleskill earning a degree as a nutritionist. She went on to work at Albany Medical Center and at hospitals in Kingston and Poughkeepsie. Later in life, Marge worked as a waitress for many years at Wallie’s Restaurant in Greenwich, NY.As a teenager, Marge was very active in the 4-H Club where her love of baking and sewing flourished. She had a love of baking bread and cinnamon rolls. Her sisters would then sell them to the neighbors. She was often a seamstress for her five sisters, making them Easter dresses and bridesmaid dresses for her wedding.Marge was a caring and loving Mom passing down her strong determination and steadfast work ethic to her two daughters. Marge was diagnosed with epilepsy as a young child. She was unable to drive, and she often walked a long distance to work. Marge never let her condition hold her back in any way. She was a true role model for her family. As the eldest of ten children, Marge always took care of her brothers and sisters and became a family storyteller. She will be truly missed by her entire family.She was a woman of strong faith; first, as a member of the Old Saratoga Reformed Church in Schuylerville and then at Quaker Springs United Methodist Church. She loved singing in the choir and listening to old hymns. While a resident at Wesley, Marge would often be seen sitting at “her puzzle table” putting puzzles together.Marge is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Kent) Hulka and Rose Mosley; and her grandchildren John, Tiffany and Cassidy Hulka and Stephen Mosley. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Karen (Peter) Elmendorf; Thomas Plummer; Cathy Plummer; Connie Plummer (Holly Hudson); Betty (Paul) Bedrey; Mary Kay Gailor and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her brothers, George Plummer and Edmond Plummer Jr. and sister, Diane Plummer.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wesley Health Care Center and especially the kind and loving staff on 2 Hawthorne. It was there that they created a “family” for Marge for over 17 years and they were there for her everyday needs when we could not.Marge’s family will accept visitors at Tunison Funeral Home. 105 Lake Ave on Thursday, May 16 from 4– 6 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 PM. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Marge’s memory to Wesley Health Care Center, 131 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs NY 12866. Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marjorie-m-mosley
Published in The Saratogian on May 12, 2019