Saratoga Springs, NY – Mark Banovic passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Peter’s HospitalRelatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 on Monday, August 24, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9am Tuesday, August 25 at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa by Reverend Francis Vivacqua, Pastor. Burial will be private.Face masks/coverings will be required.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
