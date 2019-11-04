|
|
GANSEVOORT: Mark D. Brickner, 72, of the Worth Road IRA, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.He was born on April 22, 1947 in Pennsylvania.Mark first resided at OD Heck in Schenectady and then lived in several homes, including Stony Creek, Van Aernum Road, Dunn Avenue, and most recently Worth Road.He also attended the Adirondack Day Hab in Corinth for several years.Mark loved food, and enjoyed looking in the food cabinets. He was very inquisitive and also had a silly mischievous side to him. He liked to watch television, especially westerns, and enjoyed his interactions with the staff.Mark was survived by his many housemates and staff in several locations over the years. He was very likeable and will be sorely missed.Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Deacon Lawrence Willette, officiating.Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-d-brickner
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 5, 2019