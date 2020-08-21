1/1
Mark Edward Banovic
1979 - 2020
{ "" }
SARATOGA SPRINGS- Mark Edward Banovic was born on May 11, 1979 to Edward and Karen Banovic of Ballston Spa, N.Y. Mark was diagnosed with leukemia (AML) on May 30, 2020. His treatment for the disease was unforgiving and he valiantly battled the disease until his passing on Aug. 21, 2020. Mark was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School in 1997, where he was a standout student and soccer player. Mark attended Hobart and William Smith College, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Mark cherished his time at Hobart and was a proud member of the Delta Chi fraternity and co-captain of the Rugby team. Mark went on to earn his Master’s degree from Union College. Following the completion of his own education, Mark followed in the footsteps of his proud parents. Mark was not only a teacher at Farnsworth Middle School for 16 years, but also a committed soccer coach, friend, colleague, mentor and leader. Mark contributed his success as a teacher as a result of his core value, to treat each and every student equally and fair. Mark met his wife Christin on a ski trip to Austria in 2008, which changed both of their paths for life. They were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 2014. On Dec. 31, 2015 they welcomed Ella Jean Banovic, the true love of both of their lives. Mark held a strong passion for anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and skiing. He was a faithful member of The Good Fellows Club, and cherished much time there. Mark’s celebrations in his younger years were shared with his grandparents, parents, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. After marriage his extended family meant as much to him and all were included in the moments he treasured. Mark is survived by his wife, Christin Banovic; daughter, Ella Jean Banovic; his parents Edward and Karen Banovic; sister, Kimberly Banovic (Allison Salke); mother-in-law, Jean Boeckman; bothers-in-law, Jeff (Mandy) Boeckman, David (Liz) Boeckman; sister-in-law, Amy Boeckman; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mark was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Daniel and Helen Banovic; his maternal grandparents, George and Ella Baker; and his father-in-law, Larry (Fred) Boeckman. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa by Reverend Francis Vivacqua, Pastor. Burial will be private. Face masks/coverings will be required. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-edward-banovic


Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
21 entries
August 22, 2020
Mark was a quiet presence at FMS and kept to himself but had a positive influence on his students and those he coached. His life was cut short, but he will be remembered as someone whose dedication to education was inspiring. Thoughts and prayers to his wife, daughter, and all of those who loved him.
Danielle Camarata
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher. Not only did he teach me so much about Social Studies. But he taught me patience and responsibility. And upon moving to the high school those are things that certainly came in handy. Whenever I sat in his class a smile was never far from my face. I found myself counting down the minutes until I could enter his class from and hear the new nicknames and catchphrases he would come up with.

Rest in Piece Mr. Banovic, my thoughts and prayers will be with your friends and family.
Isabelle Better
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr Banovic was one of the best teachers I ever had. Along with making each class amazingly fun, I learned so much. He helped me enjoy social studies more, and I’m really thankful for that. He will always be one of my favorite teachers, and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to be taught by him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
Morgan Blanchard
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher. He always wanted the best for his students and all my memories in his class are full of happiness and laughter. Rest in peace, Mr. Banovic, we’ll miss you. Sending love and prayers to his family.
Trivika Komatireddy
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an extraordinary teacher and not only gave me my passion for social studies, but also gave me the drive to do well in school and classes. He’s given me so much knowledge and some wonderful memories. RIP Mr. Banovic you will be missed tremendously and I send my prayers and love out to his family.
Shreya Ganapatiraju
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was one of the best teachers I have ever had. He didn’t just teach me history, the joy of note taking, and some hints for soccer. He also taught me how to show kindness, stay strong, and be determined and persevere even in the worst of times. He will be missed forever.
Dawn Matthews
Student
August 22, 2020
Mr. Banovic was the best teacher any student could ask for. I was so lucky to be able to have him as a social studies teacher 2 years in a row. He had a special light and a way of making a whole classroom laugh. He will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic, you will always be loved. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Rosa Luna
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an awesome teacher and an even better soccer coach, he gave me my love of social studies and determined me to get better at playing soccer. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic, you will always be loved. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Kaarthik Kommineni
Student
August 21, 2020
To the Banovic Family, We are so sorry for your loss. We will always remember Mark as a nice young man who played soccer with our sons, Richie and Terry. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please accept our sincere condolences, Madelyn and Richie Lanigan
Madelyn and Richard Lanigan
Friend
August 21, 2020
Me.Banovic never failed to shine light in the classroom. He always made his students laugh while teaching us at the same time. He was an amazing teacher with an amazing soul. He will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Mr.B. Prayers are going out to his family and friends
Ashlyn Deubel
Student
August 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Mr. Banovic was a great teacher who will forever leave me with a love of history. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Meghan Collins
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was one of the most influential teachers I have ever had. The impact he left on me will last a lifetime. He taught his students the importance of handwork and taking responsibility for their education and actions. I learned countless lessons about life and history. He was kind, compassionate, and so loved by all his students. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic.
Maryn Alexander
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was an amazing teacher and soccer coach. He was my coach for 2 years, and I can say he was one of the best coaches I have had. Rest In Peace Mr. Banovic. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Jeff Burleigh
Student
August 21, 2020
I’m a former colleague of Mark’s at FMS. What a sweet and gentle person he was,
and so respected as a warm and talented teacher by both staff and students. The legacy Mark left to his students is so evident in the comments I see here. He touched so many lives, and memories of him will last a lifetime. Please know that I’m thinking of you all.
Susan Rothchild
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Out of all my teachers in elementary, middle, and high school. Coach Banovic was by far the best one i’ve ever had. Not to mention a great guy in general who interacted and got to know his students and went above and beyond to make class interesting. He’ll be missed by many ❤ My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Amanda Burleigh
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr.Banovic always had such a way of making his students smile. I had him as a teacher way back in 2011 and to this day, I can hear him speaking to us. By far, one of the best teachers out there. He is truly missed. Prayers go out to his family and friends
Ashlyn Deubel
Student
August 21, 2020
Mark greeted me with a smile each day at work and beamed when he talked about his family. Rest In Peace and condolences to his family and all that crossed his path. Such a kind soul and so loved.
Jill Dugan
Coworker
August 21, 2020
I was lucky enough to know Mark at the beginning of his teaching career at FMS. He was hired to fill my maternity leave when I had my son, almost 17 years ago. Mark was so young, eager, and ready to step right in. My students were so fortunate to have him as a teacher and I was so lucky to be able to leave them in such capable and caring hands. Mark’s energy and enthusiasm for teaching both inside and outside of the classroom are a testament to his devotion to the teaching profession and the countless students who were lucky to cross paths with him. He was an incredibly kind and compassionate person, a legacy to be proud of.
Colleen Sittig
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Mr.Banovic was a top-class educator who went above and beyond to make sure his students were performing at their max capacity within the classroom. He knew how to make the classroom a fun place where anyone could feel comfortable and learn. He was also an excellent soccer coach, he worked especially hard to instill a feeling of brotherhood off and on the field for his players. Without Mr.Banovic, I don't think I would be who I am today. Rest in Paradise Mr.B
Mirzad Glavic
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Banovic was one of my favorite teachers in middle school. I was lucky enough to have him two years in a row, because he switched from teaching 7th grade to 8th grade. He helped foster my love of history, he was a genuine person, and he always made us laugh. I truly appreciate his influence on my education and I'll always remember his classes. I vividly remember him taking us to volunteer at the soup kitchen and talking about dignity and giving back to the community. He was a great guy. Rest in peace, Mr. Banovic. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May God lift them up and provide them with comfort during this difficult time.
Madison Jerominek
Student
August 21, 2020
By far the best teacher I’ve ever had. My condolences to his family and close friends. Rest in paradise Mr. Banovic❤
Ben Gilbert
Student
