SARATOGA SPRINGS- Mark Edward Banovic was born on May 11, 1979 to Edward and Karen Banovic of Ballston Spa, N.Y. Mark was diagnosed with leukemia (AML) on May 30, 2020. His treatment for the disease was unforgiving and he valiantly battled the disease until his passing on Aug. 21, 2020. Mark was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School in 1997, where he was a standout student and soccer player. Mark attended Hobart and William Smith College, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Mark cherished his time at Hobart and was a proud member of the Delta Chi fraternity and co-captain of the Rugby team. Mark went on to earn his Master’s degree from Union College. Following the completion of his own education, Mark followed in the footsteps of his proud parents. Mark was not only a teacher at Farnsworth Middle School for 16 years, but also a committed soccer coach, friend, colleague, mentor and leader. Mark contributed his success as a teacher as a result of his core value, to treat each and every student equally and fair. Mark met his wife Christin on a ski trip to Austria in 2008, which changed both of their paths for life. They were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 2014. On Dec. 31, 2015 they welcomed Ella Jean Banovic, the true love of both of their lives. Mark held a strong passion for anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and skiing. He was a faithful member of The Good Fellows Club, and cherished much time there. Mark’s celebrations in his younger years were shared with his grandparents, parents, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. After marriage his extended family meant as much to him and all were included in the moments he treasured. Mark is survived by his wife, Christin Banovic; daughter, Ella Jean Banovic; his parents Edward and Karen Banovic; sister, Kimberly Banovic (Allison Salke); mother-in-law, Jean Boeckman; bothers-in-law, Jeff (Mandy) Boeckman, David (Liz) Boeckman; sister-in-law, Amy Boeckman; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mark was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Daniel and Helen Banovic; his maternal grandparents, George and Ella Baker; and his father-in-law, Larry (Fred) Boeckman. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa by Reverend Francis Vivacqua, Pastor. Burial will be private. Face masks/coverings will be required. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
