I was lucky enough to know Mark at the beginning of his teaching career at FMS. He was hired to fill my maternity leave when I had my son, almost 17 years ago. Mark was so young, eager, and ready to step right in. My students were so fortunate to have him as a teacher and I was so lucky to be able to leave them in such capable and caring hands. Mark’s energy and enthusiasm for teaching both inside and outside of the classroom are a testament to his devotion to the teaching profession and the countless students who were lucky to cross paths with him. He was an incredibly kind and compassionate person, a legacy to be proud of.

Colleen Sittig

Coworker