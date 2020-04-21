|
|
Ticonderoga - Mark Stephen Fitzgerald 48, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a long illness. Born in Saratoga Springs on July 11, 1971 he was the son of Stephen Fitzgerald and Phyllis Winkler.He attended Corinth High School and So. Glens Falls High School. Mark worked for Jack Byrne Ford in Mechanicville and later at Price Chopper on Ballston Avenue in Saratoga Springs.Mark loved to camp and sit around an open campfire with family and good friends. He also liked deer hunting, fishing, boating and sports especially car racing. He liked to entertain and picnic with friends and family. He was the host for many family Christmas parties. Mark was a special man and will be sorely missed by his many friends and especially his family.Mark is survived by his sons Brett Fitzgerald (Savannah) of Saratoga Springs and Shawn Fitzgerald (Rachel) of Ballston Spa; father Stephen Fitzgerald of Ballston Spa; mother Phyllis Winkler of Ticonderoga; brother Scott Fitzgerald (Kim) and nephew Mikey Wagner Fitzgerald all of Gansevoort; stepbrother David VanGundy (Tammy) and family; an uncle, aunts, cousins and their families.There will be no calling hours and a private family service will be held.Memorial contributions in memory of Mark may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, PO Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920 or online at www2.jdrf.org/site/donationOnline remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mark-stephen-fitzgerald
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 22, 2020