Ballston Spa - Martin L. Goossens 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on March 24, 1958, he came to the United States as a young child. He served in the US Army.Martin worked for General Foods in Saratoga Springs for several years. He loved to play guitar and was an avid Tom Petty fan.Martin is survived by his wife Linda Goossens; children Kayleigh Goossens (Eric), Dana Goossens, and Michael Goossens; grandchildren Lilah, Clayton, and Andrianna “Boo Boo”; his mother Milly Goossens; and his beloved Pekingese Bella, who was by his side for many years. He was predeceased by his first wife Tracy (Lutz) Goossens.A service with military honors will be held at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville in the Spring. Memorial contributions in memory of Martin may be made to the at www.wounded warriorproject.org.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/martin-l-goossens
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 15, 2019
