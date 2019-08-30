|
|
Saratoga Springs - Martin Thomas Kondenar, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019.He was born on February 12th, 1950, and was the son of the late Bernard and Norma Kondenar. Martin was a 1970 graduate of Saratoga Springs Senior High School. On November 12th, 1970, he married the late Mary Ellen (Moran) Kondenar.He was a long time employee of the Bette and Cring Construction Group, of Latham, NY. He was an Honorary Member of the Knights of Columbus with over 25 continuous years of service. Martin was a communicant and usher for St. Clements Church of Saratoga Springs.Martin will always be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and dedicated grandfather. His family and friends knew Martin as a handyman that could fix anything. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who knew him. Martin had a strong sense of humor, hardworking nature and generous spirit. He loved spending time golfing, watching sporting events, hunting and traveling. His greatest joy was spending time with his family at the lake.In addition to his parents and wife, Martin was predeceased by his sister Robin Andreadakis.He is survived by his three daughters, Kelly Laird and her husband Benjamin of Greenwich, Kimberly Kondenar and her husband Joe Sadiki of Schenectady, and Karen Kondenar of Dunedin, Florida. Martin was the proud grandfather of his three grandchildren Ian Laird, Mahdi and Aya Sadiki. He is also survived by two siblings, Sharee (Clarence) Covell and Bernard (Carol) Kondenar, his mother in-law Mary Moran, brother’s in-law Michael Moran and Thomas Andreadakis, and his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Members of the Knights of Columbus will meet at 5:30pm on Wednesday at the funeral home for a service.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Juanito Asprec at 10am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs.Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands.In lieu of flowers Martin’s family is asking for memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/martin-thomas-kondenar
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 1, 2019