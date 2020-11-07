1/
SARATOGA SPRINGS- Marvin Snyder, age 88, of Saratoga Springs, died on Nov. 4, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marcia Snyder, son of the late Sidney and Rose Snyder of Albany, N.Y. and brother to the late Harvey Snyder. Loving father of Dr. Deborah Snyder (Dr. Bruce Nelson) and Dr. Lawrence Snyder (Dr. Tara Nealey). Proud grandfather of Merrick Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Cassandra Maire Snyder and Braham Snyder. Marvin holds a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University and a J.D. degree from George Washington University. A Korean War veteran, he served in the Army Signal Corp from November 1954 through November 1956, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. Marvin worked for General Signal Corporation as a Patent Attorney from 1962 to 1965. Marvin joined the General Electric Research and Development Center in 1965, transferring in 1969 to GE’s Consumer Electronics where he became patent counsel for the Home Entertainment Division in 1970, rejoining the center in 1975. In 1978 he was appointed patent counsel for Electronics Science and Engineering for the Research and Development Center. Marvin was a member of the American Patent Law Association, the American Bar Association, and the Bars of New York State and Washington, D.C. He was on the Board of the Green Harbour Homeowners' Association in Lake George, NY, holding the position of Secretary, and a member of the Lake George Power Squadron. Family Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020. Shiva services will be held on zoom on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes and Heart Associations. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marvin-snyder



Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
