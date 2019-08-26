Home

GREENFIELD CENTER: Mary Ann O’Grady, age 74, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace.She was born on October 13, 1944 in Albany, NY the daughter of the late Albert Washburn and Rosemary Kirker Washburn.She was a Sales Representative for Time Share in Sarasota Florida for many years prior to moving to the New Hampshire area. She then returned to her home in Saratoga Springs where she enjoyed her time spent with her husband Anthony.Mary Ann is survived by her brother, John Washburn; sisters, Margaret Laeyt, Jane Washburn Jorgensen, brother-in-law, Harold O’Grady and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony O’Grady (5-27-19).A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ann-ogrady
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 27, 2019
