|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY– Mary C. Breslin died Wednesday, October 29, 2019 at The Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing (the former Maplewood Manor) in Ballston Spa.Born September 8, 1934 in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, Mary was the daughter of Charles Breslin and Julia Hopkins. At the age of 8, Mary was adopted by her uncle James Breslin and his wife Grace Clute, and came to live in Saratoga Springs, where she graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1952. After graduation, Mary attended SUNY Albany and obtained a Master’s in business, a subject she taught for 40 years both in Mechanicville and Saratoga Springs High School. When she retired, Mary continued learning by attending the Skidmore and Empire State College Academies for Lifelong Learning. Mary was a member of the American Association of University Women, NYSUT, as well as the Saratoga Springs Retired Teachers Association.Besides teaching, Mary enjoyed cruising with her adoptive mother’s cousin, Nadine Smith, and joining the Saratoga High School Foreign Language Department on their trips to France, Italy, and Spain.Mary is predeceased by her parents, her adoptive parents, and her two brothers, Charles and James Breslin.She is survived by her niece Nancy Breslin Monti, her great nieces Michelle Feinstein and Heather O’Donnell, and her dear friends Regima Foy, Francine Fairchild, Rose Zacek and Diana Ohmstedt who became her Saratoga Family.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2-4pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10am at St. Clement’s Church (231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs) by Reverend Juanito Asprec. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York (4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205) or .Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-c-breslin
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 2, 2019