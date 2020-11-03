1/1
Mary D. Skocylas
BALLSTON SPA, NY-Mary D. Skocylas, 76. Mary passed peacefully with family by her side, October 29, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1943 in Town of Halfmoon, NY. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie Quinn. Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years John L. Skocylas, her daughters Lisa (Dale) Jackson of Hadley, Lori Lebrecht of Largo, FL, her siblings Gerald (Roberta) Quinn of NJ, Michele Quinn of Las Vegas, NV, her granddaughters Amanda Jackson of Burnt Hills, Alyssa Jackson of California, Kara Lebrecht of Largo, FL. Calling hours will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Thank you, friends and family for your help and support in bringing Mary home. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice and her nurse Nicole Williams for tender loving care. The family suggests memorial contributions in Mary’s name be made to American Cancer Society or Community Hospice. For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-d-skocylas

Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
