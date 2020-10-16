SARATOGA-Mary Dittmer DeRidder, age 73, passed peacefully away in her home on October 5, 2020 with her family by her side to reunite with her beloved husband Ray. She is survived by her brothers Arnold Dittmer, Richard Dittmer, William Dittmer, and sisters Ruth Ann Helgerson, Martha Larson, and Rachel Barrett, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Mary was born on February 9, 1947 in Fargo, North Dakota to Arnold and Frances Dittmer, and attended Central Cass High School. She graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor’s in English and a Master’s in Counseling and Guidance and spent her career serving others through leadership in the New Jersey Monmouth County Division of Social Services. She continued her education at Monmouth University, completing her MBA in 1977 as the only woman in her class. In 1995, Mary and Ray retired to Saratoga Springs, New York where she continued serving her community through the church and organizations such as the Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council, where she sat on the Board of Directors. She also completed a Doctoral degree in 2011, focused on mythological studies from Pacifica Graduate Institute. Her PhD dissertation was titled “Images From Stories and Life: A Photographic Interpretation of isability.” Mary had a passion for people, art, music, and experiencing life to its fullest. She was known for her intelligence, humor, infectious smile, and a compassionate spirit. Mary traveled the world with Ray and contributed to the arts via her music, photography, and painting. She was a magnificent cook and loved nothing more than preparing an elaborate meal for her family and friends. As a role model for all and loved by so many, she will be dearly missed. In lieu of gifts or flowers, contributions may be made in her name to one of the following organizations: Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council https://saratogaeoc.org/donate/
; Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church (SSUMC) Bells Fund, 175 5th Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; Saratoga Performing Arts Center https://saratogaeoc.org/donate/
; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/maryderidder
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-dittmer-deridder