Saratoga Springs, NY - Mary Elizabeth Schehr passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in her home on September 1, 2019. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Christmas Day 1932. She was the youngest daughter of the late Edward and Viola Lasher, one of seven children, three of whom, Viola, Virginia, and Drake, mourn her passing. Her sister, Dorothy, and brothers, Edward and Johnny, predeceased her in life.Mary met and married the love of her life, Arthur H. Schehr, then together with their three young children left Brooklyn and moved north; first to Fort Anne, then to Montpelier, Vermont, ultimately settling in Saratoga Springs in 1972. Together Mary and Arthur shared more than six decades of dedicated love. His passing in 2015 left her with deep heartache.Mary lived for, and was loved by, her family – they came first, always. She was a second mom to many, forever funny, never without advice, and loved unconditionally. Her children, Mike (Kathy), Teresa (Chris), and Barbara (Jim), were loved by her deeply and were present at her passing. She especially enjoyed Cape Cod’s ocean waves, her many gardens, and pulling weeds.She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7:30pm Friday, September 6, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 7:30pm at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).A funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Mary be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-schehr
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 4, 2019