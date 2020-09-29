SCHENECTADY–Mary E. “Marie” Villano, 87, peacefully entered into the arms of the Lord on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Marie was born in Schenectady, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Florence Lane Villano. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, class of 1945. Marie worked as an accounting clerk for the Research Foundation of SUNY in Albany, retiring in 1986 after 23 years of service. She was a devoted communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church, she attended Mass daily, was a member of the Rosary Society and served as the treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Marie was predeceased by her aunts, Jane and Edith Villano her brothers, Vincent, Alfred, Archie, Ralph and Donald Villano and a sister Judy Finn. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday at 10 am from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, Union at N. Jay Street and then to St. Paul the Apostle Church, were a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to St. Paul’s Memorial Fund, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304. For more information please visit us at www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-villano-1