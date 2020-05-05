Ferdy, So very sorry for your loss. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Larry and Evelyn Varley
Saratoga Springs - It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mary Ellen "Sue" Carvalho has passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on Sunday, May 3rd 2020. She was born at Saratoga Hospital on February 21st, 1943. Mary Ellen graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1962. For many that knew Mary Ellen she loved family gatherings, dancing, music, watching the birds, especially cardinals, and spending time with Ferd and Shane. Mary Ellen AKA "Lucy" or "Grandma Sweetie" had a great sense of humor and an outgoing personality. She loved skiing, golf and bowling. Those left to carry on her memory include her husband Fernando Carvalho Jr., married for a wonderful 57 years and also their Irish setter, Shane. Mary Ellen's is also survived by her three daughters Theresa Vamvalis (Mark), Tina Carvalho, and Tammy Carvalho- Muller (Jay); her Grandchildren Kristina Elliott (Hector), Kyle Muller (Timea), Kristopher Muller, Kara Vamvalis, and Niko Vamvalis. Also her great-grandchild Jayden Orzechowski, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A very special thank you to Hospice of Saratoga County, especially Kelli and Karen, and Dr. Carl Sgambati for their kindness, compassion, and willingness to be available for support anytime. There will be a private burial at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY, followed by a small immediate family gathering. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-ellen-sue-carvalho
Published in The Saratogian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.