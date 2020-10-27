1/
Mary Jane Johns
1922 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY - Mary Jane (Caputo) Johns, 98, passed away Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6pm Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Saturday (Oct. 31) in St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., by the Very Rev. James Ebert, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Clement’s Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the whole family. Nanny was loved by so many. ~Jennifer Lescovich
October 27, 2020
Patty, Anne Marie and Family, may Mary Jane rest in peace and shine upon all of you with her angel wings. She is surrounded by all of her family and friends in God's kingdom. Sincerest sympathy, prayers and comfort during this difficult time.
Diane Lindau
Family
October 26, 2020
Nanny, We will love you and miss you always.
You were one of a kind with the sharpest wit and sense of humor.
Love, Momo, Jerry aka "George" and Gina. XOXOXOXO
Maureen Gizzi
Friend
October 26, 2020
To Mary Jane's Family and Friends,
May peace and comfort find you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
