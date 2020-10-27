Saratoga Springs, NY - Mary Jane (Caputo) Johns, 98, passed away Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6pm Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Saturday (Oct. 31) in St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., by the Very Rev. James Ebert, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
.