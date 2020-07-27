Saratoga Springs, NY - Mary Jane Samach passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday night, July 21 st 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Survived by her three children; Carly, Zach and Alessandra in addition to her nine siblings, the Daley family of Rutland, Vermont; she will be remembered as the bright, unrelenting soul that she was. Her passion and devotion in nursing ailing newborns, as a neo-natal nurse practitioner, was only eclipsed by her fierce commitment in raising her three children. There was no higher conviction that Mary Jane served than that of being a mother. Whether that meant spending weekends atop mountains harnessed to three toddlers, all who were seemingly intent on dragging their mother down the steepest ski slopes, or growing pruned in the waters of Lake George trying to provide the satisfaction of standing up on water skis for the first time to her three adolescents, Mary Jane was truly the epitome of what all Mother’s strive for. Truly selfless in her mind, body, and spirit Mary Jane lived to appease whims belonging to others in favor of tending to her own. Scoping Mary Jane’s life without the mention of her late husband, Andrew Jay Samach, blurs one of the most remarkable aspects of her life. The two met and began dating in Burlington, Vermont where they enjoyed the thrill of close by ski resorts and the solitude of late-night boat rides on Lake Champlain. After only three months of seeing each other, the love-stricken couple became engaged and were married two years later. Of all the blessings that the Samach children enjoyed in their youth and beyond, the magnetic union between their two parents, is what they remain the most fortunate for. They often said that, “their love was one for the books.” As painful as both of their partings may feel, those closest to them will find true solace in the fact that they’re both at rest together. The family of Mary Jane have elected to celebrate her life at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, NY. This celebration will be held outdoors while abiding by social distancing recommendations requiring the use of masks and other precautions. The celebration will occur from 11:30 AM to 1PM on Friday July 31 st , with remembrances being made by the family at 12 PM. Written condolences may be sent to the Samach Family in care of 91 Bay Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Donations, in Mary Jane’s name, may be made to Turning Point Center of Rutland, Vermont, (141 State Street, Rutland, VT 05701) a program that remained close to Mary Jane’s heart. Visit www.bowenandparkerbros.com
