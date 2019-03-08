|
|
WILTON - Mary Kantor (n’ee Colasacco), age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Home of the Good Shepherd surrounded by her loving family.She was born on March 27, 1933 in L’Aquila, Italy, the daughter of the late Giovanni Colasacco and Marianna Colasacco (n’ee Paolini).Mary was a secretary for Lakeland School District in Shrub Oak, NY for many years. She was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She shared a very close bond with her sister, and was like a second mother to her nephews, John, Steven and James Incledon. Her quirky sense of humor will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and those whom she touched throughout her life.She is survived by her son, David Kantor (Lauren Mednick); daughter, Marianne Sesselman (John); sister, Elvira Incledon (John); grandchildren, Kaitlin and Sean Sesselman, Emma and Ellie Kantor, and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her husband, Sanford D. Kantor, brother, Luigi Colasacco, and nephew John Incledon.Mary’s family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton. We will be forever grateful for the loving care that they provided.Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 with Father Edmund Faliskie, Officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545 or to Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-kantor
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 9, 2019