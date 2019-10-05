|
Ballston Spa, NY- Mary L. Buswell of Ballston Spa passed away Friday, Oct. 4 at home.Born Mary L. Ranhofer on Jan. 24, 1933, she was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs. Born at home on Warren St., she was the daughter of the late, Christopher P. Ranhofer Sr. and Liz (Wood) Ranhofer.She met her husband, the late, Dale R. Buswell while he was in the Air Force stationed at Ketchums Corners. They were married for 50 years prior to his passing in 2004.She embraced country life after purchasing the farm in 1977 where we all have lots of good memories of family gatherings, horses and hay rides. She was known for her great sense of humor. She loved collecting antiques, gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She recently attended a big family celebration with her daughter Valerie and husband Tom Bradbury, son Dale Buswell Jr. and wife Cynthia, daughter Jacqueline and husband John Traver, grandchildren Sarah Buswell, Amy Bradbury, Morgan and Michael Buswell, Justin Traver, Rachel and Rafael Mota, and great grandson Alex Buswell.In addition to her husband Dale, she is predeceased by her son Darrel, her granddaughter Rebekah Buswell, her brother Christopher Ranhofer and sister Jean Moseman.Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 12-2 pm, Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the William J. Burke and Sons / Bussing and Cunniff, Inc. funeral home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, followed by a fuenral home service and burial in the family plot in Greenridge Cemetery on Lincoln Avenue.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelters of Saratoga ([email protected] or 14 Walworth St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-l-buswell
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 6, 2019