Saratoga Springs, NY- Mary Lou (Torncello) Paley, 87, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a brief illness.MaryLou was born to, John and Barbara (D’Aloia) Mercurio of Mechanicville, NY. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. She later went on to become a salon owner and manager of Wallace’s and Flah’s Department Stores. Mary Lou later became a licensed agent for The Hartford Insurance Company. Most recently she loved working at Sherry Hoffman- State Farm Agency.Mary Lou is survived by her children, Maria (Chuck) Brower and Frank (Sheila) Torncello. She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she adored; Gabrielle, Becca, Zach and Mykenzie; as well as her sister, Eleanor Notar; brother, Angelo Mercurio; dearest aunt, Carmina Blood; and many dear friends. MaryLou was previously married to, David R. Paley and Franklin J. Torncello, Sr.MaryLou belonged to the Ladies of Charity of Saratoga Springs. Her hobbies included family dinners, singing and piano, shopping and attending Saratoga polo.Family and friends are invited to call from 4 pm- 7pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. (518) 584-5373.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, February, 28, 2019 at The Historic Church of St. Peter, Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, please kindly make donations to Saratoga County Office of the Aging and The Saratoga Springs Senior Center.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marylou-torncello-paley Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary