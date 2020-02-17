|
GREENFIELD - Mary M. Cook, age, 64, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Troy, New York on November 21, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Howard C. Rose and sister to the late James H. Rose.Mary enjoyed her extended Greenfield family and her Massachusetts family. She worked many years as an LPN in long term care and for the past six years with the Community Hospice of Saratoga where she loved caring for her patients and families. Mary was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching their games. Mary is survived by her son, James Cook (Valorie), Michael Taylor (Krista); three grandchildren who she loved dearly, Aiden, Teagan, Aiofe Taylor; several cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death byparents and her brother James H. Rose.A funeral service will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte.9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Father Adam Wiegand officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6:45pm prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-cook
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 18, 2020