Saratoga Springs, NY – Mary Maglione Sutton of Fifth Avenue, passed away on March 19, 2019 just six days shy of her 96th birthday.Mary was born March 24, 1923, in Saratoga Springs, NY. She grew up on Ash Street and was the daughter of the late Joseph & Giovanina Maglione. She graduated in 1940 from St. Peter's Academy in Saratoga Springs and Austin Beauty School in Albany. While riding the train to school in Albany, she met a handsome young man going to business school. He became the love of her life and Rod O. and Mary were wed on June 15, 1947.Rod & Mary were active members of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks BPOE 161 and spent countless hours supporting the Lodge. They both enjoyed golf and were members of the Saratoga Golf & Polo Club and enjoyed wintering in Florida with their many Saratoga friends. They had the trip of a lifetime, traveling to Italy, having an audience and being blessed by the Pope. They were happily married for 63 years, until Rod O. passed away in 2013.Mary worked for over 35 years as a beautician in Saratoga Springs. She was a charter member and a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks BPOE 161 and a member of the Association of Ladies of Charity Diocese of Albany - Saratoga Vicariate. Mary was known for her love of arts & crafts and gardening - there wasn't a project she couldn't tackle.She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Rodney (Amy), Cameron (Keith) Simons and Mark (Kimberly), as well as seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister Madeline O'Brien of Fair Hope, AL and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her two brothers, James and Joseph and her sister, Rose.The family wishes to thank Karen, Pam, Allie, Margaret and Kelly for their loving care of Mary.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Friday (Mar. 22, 2019) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Saturday (Mar. 23) in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., by the Rev. Edmund J. Faliskie, C.Ss.R., pastor. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave.The Ladies of Charity will meet at 5:30pm Friday at the funeral home and the Ladies Auxiliary of Saratoga-Wilton Elks will meet at 6pm.In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made in her name to the Association of the Ladies of Charity, 142 Regent St., or to Saratoga Wilton Elks BPOE 161 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3111, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 21, 2019