CobleskillMary P. Eckel, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Daughters Of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany, NY after long decline with dementia. She had previously lived in Saratoga Springs for most of her adult life before moving to Cobleskill to be near family.Born in Pelham, MA, on May 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ernestine (Thornton) Pryor.Mary acquired a Masters Degree in Library Science. She was employed as a research librarian at Russell Sage College in Troy, NY before becoming a full time mother. She was an avid reader, volunteered at Saratoga County ARC and Head Start, and Schoharie Head Start. She also she loved animals, especially her cats, as well as gardening and flowers. She had been very active with Saratoga Chapel and loved her church family there.On October 9, 1965, she married Norman Eckel, and he passed away in 1982.She is survived by her two sons; James (Rebecca) Eckel and their daughter Elizabeth and Nathan (Christine Padilla) Eckel and their daughter Holly.She was predeceased by two brothers; J. Allan Pryor and John Pryor.A memorial service will be held at Saratoga Chapel, 359 Eastline Road Ballston Lake, NY, 12019 on Saturday, August 31st at 11am.Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery Saratoga Springs, NY.Memorial Contributions should be made to Schenectady City Mission at PO Box 760, Schenectady NY 12301.Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found atwww.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-p-eckel
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 14, 2019