Mary Pitney
Saratoga Springs, NY- Mary Katherine Pitney, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.Born in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1925, she was the daughter of Charles F. Furey and Helen Laing Furey. She married John J. Pitney on August 26, 1945, and they shared three children together. Before their marriage, she worked as a telephone operator, and later worked for Saratoga County. Mary loved to read and was devoted to the Saratoga Springs Public Library. She also enjoyed caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews.Mary was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her brother, Charles J. Furey; her children, Mary Brundage, Cheryl Pepper and John J. Pitney, Jr.; her sons-in law, Patrick Brundage and John Pepper; her daughter-in-law Lisa Pitney: her grandchildren Debra Allen (Patrick) Christopher Brundage, John Pepper (Cynthia), HannahPitney, and Joshua Pitney; her great-grandchildren Matthew Allen, Lucas Allen, Lilah Brundage, Grayson Brundage, Corinne Pepper and Annalise Pepper and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd for all the care they gave Mary during her stay there.At the family’s request services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made to www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-pitney


Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
