CALIFORNIA-Mary Rae Wishart, died peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in San Diego, CA. Born on December 15, 1937 in Falkirk Scotland the daughter of Tom and Janet Muir. She married her husband Thomas on March 27, 1963 and they had 2 children, Gary and David. The family moved to Saratoga Springs in 1970. Rae moved to San Diego in 2015 to live with her son after her husband passed away. Rae loved being with her family and friends and she was a kind and gentle soul. She is survived by her son David, son-in-law Mark, her brothers Frank and Ian and the rest of her family still residing in Scotland. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-rae-wishart