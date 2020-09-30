Saratoga Springs, NY – Mary Rose Roberts peacefully passed away on July 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was 90 years young. Mary Rose will be missed by her family and anyone that has ever met her. REST IN PEACE MOM. Mary Rose's family would like to give a special thank you to the Saratoga Hospital ED and ICU for the excellent care. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12PM in the North Milton Cemetery. Proper social distancing will be followed and face masks/face coverings must be worn. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at: www.burkefuneralhome.com
