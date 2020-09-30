1/
Mary Rose Roberts
1930 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY – Mary Rose Roberts peacefully passed away on July 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was 90 years young. Mary Rose will be missed by her family and anyone that has ever met her. REST IN PEACE MOM. Mary Rose's family would like to give a special thank you to the Saratoga Hospital ED and ICU for the excellent care. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12PM in the North Milton Cemetery. Proper social distancing will be followed and face masks/face coverings must be worn. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at: www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
North Milton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
September 28, 2020
To Mary Rose's Family and Friends,
We are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
