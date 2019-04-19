Saratoga Springs, NY – Mary T. Hammond born May 16, 1928 in Saratoga Springs to Ernest and Margaret Keehan Lloyd, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.She married Donald Hammond on October 4, 1947. Mary worked as a waitress for 25 years at the Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs. She enjoyed playing bingo, dancing, traveling and most of all spending time with her 10 children and many grandchildren. She knitted and crocheted hundreds of mittens, booties and blankets, which her family members still use and treasure. She retired with her husband to Las Vegas where they lived for 22 years, returning home to Saratoga Springs in 2012 to be with family.Pre-deceased by her husband of 67 years, Donald Charles Hammond, her parents, Ernest Reginald Jr. and Margaret Keehan Lloyd, her 7 brothers: Arthur, John (Jack), Ernest III, William, Thomas, Joseph, Edward.She is survived by her 10 children: David (Janice), Daniel, Donald James, Constance (Martin) Holtby, Catherine Donovan (Timothy, deceased), Karen (David Morris), Carol, Dale (Caren, deceased), Mary (Michael) Cassani, Douglas (Petra). 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters, and 4 sisters in-law: Shirley Peacock Hammond, Linda Luongo Lloyd, Jean Monroe Lloyd, Constance Charbonneau Lloyd.The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Neilson for providing such great care and support over the last few years, and to Saratoga Hospice staff for their loving care to Mom and support for the entire family during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 8pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).A funeral home service will be at 10:30am Tuesday, April 23, 2019; burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-t-hammond Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary