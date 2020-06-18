9/20/1933-6/15/2020Dr. Mary Terese (Maloney) Boardman, age 86, passed away on June 15 in Saratoga Spring, NY, after being diagnosed with leukemia. She received in-home hospice for three weeks, lovingly taken care of by her two youngest daughters, Kinjia and Christina, with support from Cathalene, her friend and care giver, and her DIL, Colleen. Her family and friends reached out to her in her final days and that meant the world to Terese.She was born in Jackson, MI, to Herbert M. Maloney, and Mary Terese “Norma” Maloney. Terese attended St. Mary High School in Jackson, class of 1951. She valued education and worked tirelessly while raising her children to earn her Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude ’83/Masters of Arts ’85 from Western Michigan U, and later her Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology ’03 from Southern California U.Terese was a writer for the school newspaper and before the age of 18 she was awarded a scholarship to a San Francisco writers conference. As a pioneer career woman, working at Aeroquip at the age of 23, and then for Consumers Power and Foote Hospital, she used her communication skills as a writer in all that she did. She applied her writing skills as a columnist for Foote Hospital writing “Laugh a little with Terese.”She married John Boardman, an officer in the Navy, which took her to Portsmouth, VA, where her first set of twins, Maria and John, were born. Next, the family went to Pearl Harbor, HI, where Teresa and James were born, and then to Rockville, MD. She got the support of her mother and family to leave her husband and return to Jackson where her second set of twins, Kinjia and Christina, were born. She raised her six children with the help of her mother while often working several jobs to support her family. Once all the children were grown, and her mother had passed, she travelled across country to begin a new life. For many years, she lived on the west coast near some of her children, then eventually made it to Florida, where she enjoyed retirement by the pool with friends who adore her. Terese made new friends wherever she lived. Many say she was like another mother to them in her sincere way of getting to know people and listening carefully, asking “what’s your story?” She was provocative, witty, and inquisitive and touched many lives as a clinician, friend, and mother. Her life was filled with her cats, reading, crossword puzzles in ink, enjoying a good drink, Hula dancing, Artie Shaw music, and giving sage advice.Terese is survived by her six children, 3 daughter-in-laws: Colleen (John), Cuppy (James), Lisa (Kinjia), 7 Grandchildren: Rebeca and Keaton (Maria), Bryce (John), Jack, Maggie, Conan (James), Kai (Christina), and 3 great grands: Andrew, Adam, and Sophia (Rebecca). She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Maloney.The family will be holding private memorial services.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-terese-boardman
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.