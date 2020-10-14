Saratoga Springs - Mary Theresa Kuelzow, age 87, passed away at her home on October 6, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born October 3, 1933 in Roslyn, NY to the late Joseph and Mary Brala. Mary attended Adelphi University, and worked for many years as the office manager for Dr. John Moon’s dental practice in Niskayuna before retiring to Bolton Landing on Lake George, and later to Saratoga Springs, where she enjoyed her new-found favorite pastime: playing the slot machines. Mary also had an adventurous spirit displayed in her passion for travel. She and Jim traveled from the fantasy of Disney World to the grandeur of Korea, and from the rocky coast of Maine to the sandy beaches of Aruba. She was always open to explore new destinations. Mary was a proud member of the Korean War Veterans’ Association, Adirondack Chapter 60. She took great pride in attending the Saratoga County Deceased Veterans of the Month ceremonies with her friend, Paul, who serves as chaplain of that organization. She and Paul would also go regularly to the Albany airport to welcome veterans returning from their Washington DC “Honor Flight” trips after having been there to view the many monuments and memorials. Mary had previously taken one such trip where she had her photo taken with former Senator Robert Dole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James R. Kuelzow, and her brother, Peter Brala. Mary is survived by her four children: Chris Kuelzow (Ann) of Rumson, NJ, Cathy Manjunath (Kallanna) of Glenmont, NY, Robert Kuelzow (Betsy) of East Norwalk, CT, and Suzanne Winton (David) of Adams, TN, as well as her eight grandchildren: Julia Kuelzow, Maxwell Kuelzow, Cal Manjunath (Danielle), Daniel Kuelzow (Kara), Caitlin Hiatrides (Phil), Sarah Winton Sweeney (Aidan), Eric Winton, and Matthew Winton, and five great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her caring partner, Paul O’Keefe. A private Celebration of Life Service was held for Mary at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 14, where her ashes were interred alongside those of her late husband, Jim. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Mary’s name to the Korean War Veterans’ Association, Adirondack Chapter 60; 24 Colonial Court, Queensbury, NY 12804. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
