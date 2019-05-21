|
Maryjane Treloar, died peacefully under Hospice care on Tuesday, May 7th, at the home she shared with her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Armando Santana in Santa Clarita, CA.Maryjane moved from Saratoga Springs, NY, where she was an active musician in a recorder group and played often in local concerts. She moved to her daughter's home in Santa Clarita, CA, in December 2013 after she developed vascular dementia. MJ enjoyed being with Jane and her family these last five years where she received love, and the very best of care.Maryjane was 82, born in Evanston, Illinois, October 8, 1936 to Richard and Jane Sidley. She is survived by her siblings, Richard and Lynne Sidley and her four children: Doug, Stephanie, Jane, and Ross plus grandchildren, Bobbi, Beo, Paolo, and Isabella.Maryjane graduated from Wheaton Community High School, Wheaton, Illinois, and attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, for two years. Later on she graduated from Goddard College, Vermont, with a BA. She went on to earn a MSW at Hunter College NYC. She continued her post graduate studies at the Institute of Existential Metapsychiatry with Dr. Thomas Hora. Her private practice included persons suffering from addiction, military personnel wounded in action, survivors of 911 as well as families and individuals in crisis.Maryjane was a published poet and in the 1960’s and 1970’s was active in support of causes for social change which included working in opposition to the war in Vietnam.Her second husband of 25 years, playwright Arthur Sainer, died twelve years ago. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryjane-treloar
Published in The Saratogian on May 22, 2019