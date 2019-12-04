|
|
Ballston Spa: Matthew Stephen Galbraith, 31, passed away at home on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born on August 14, 1988 in Schenectady, he was a life-long area resident and son of John A. and Elaine (Plummer) Galbraith.Matthew was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and worked as a Sales Manager at Cellular Sales in Malta and Queensbury. He loved tea and all things tea, video games and game night with his friends. Matthew was a voracious reader and also a talented writer. He enjoyed playing golf and participating in triathlons.Matthew was predeceased by his father, John A. Galbraith. He is survived by his mother, Elaine P. Galbraith of Ballston Spa; his sisters, Katelyn Galbraith and Kristyn Galbraith both of Ballston Spa; and his brother, Michael Galbraith of Albany.Funeral services will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, December 7 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5pm to 7pm Friday, December 6 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa.Memorial contributions may be made in Matthew’s name to the charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/matthew-stephen-galbraith
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 5, 2019