|
|
Ballston Spa - Maxine Grace Carlson (Max, Maxie, Mac) of Ballston Spa, New York, born in Davenport, New York, on August 18, 1938, daughter of Kenneth Cooper and Elsie Cary, passed peacefully the evening of February 14, 2020, with her loving family, friend Heidi Mitchell and furry companion, Daisy, by her side. Daisy awoke and cried toward the ceiling, as Maxine’s spirit ascended to heaven. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Kniskern and Richard Kniskern, and her precious, great-granddaughter, baby Mya. She is survived by her hero of 61 loving years, her loyal husband, Donald E. Carlson; her son George F. Carlson (Darci); daughter, Kay L. Lewis (Edward); and her caretaker and devoted daughter, Caren J. Carlson; sister-in-law, Marie Hoffman; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.Maxine was affectionately known as her husband’s “little girl”. She dedicated her life to her family and worked side by side with her husband at their family owned Christmas tree farm. When she became ill at the age of 47, her husband retired to care for her. Her courage and strength was an inspiration to all who were blessed to have known her. Her compassion, love and kindness toward others, spunky personality and beautiful smile will never be forgotten. Max would want us to know that she is dancing and singing in heaven, while watching over each one of us and to please be kind to one another. This is not good bye, it’s until we meet again!The family would like to thank her home health aides who Max loved so dearly: Casey Bradley, Fatou Diallo, Heidi Mitchell and Moza Siders for all of their love, tenderness and selfless care for Maxine. Thank you to Keith Lisinicchia for holding Caren up and providing her daily support and strength to continue to care for her amazing parents.There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the Ballston Spa Cemetery at a later date.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maxine-grace-carlson
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 29, 2020