SARATOGA SPRINGS: Megan K. Hayes, 33, a resident of Saratoga Springs, left to dance in the sky on November 7, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1986 in Norfolk, VA, and graduated in 2004 from Saratoga Springs High School and the BOCES Cosmetology program. An avid music fan, she traveled near and far to chase good vibes, meeting many friends through her adventures. While the storms that Megan walked through would make most of us crumble, she remained unshakeable, adjusting to a neurological condition that suddenly robbed her of her vision and the ability to see color, staring down and ultimately beating cancer, battling addiction and its resulting conditions while chasing sobriety with tenacity and spirit that made her strong, loyal and proud. Megan’s affection for tacos and Stewart’s iced coffee, beautiful smile and sassy attitude will be forever missed by her mother and teammate, Susan (Frost) Hayes-Masa and stepfather Vincent of Saratoga Springs; father Michael (Daveena) Hayes of Colonie; brother Scott (Heidi) Hayes of Shushan; Aunt Mary (Bruce) LaPier of VA; Uncle David (Jacquetta) Frost and special cousin Amanda (Bud) Lucia of PA; her faithful companions Tristan and Max; and countless friends. A celebration of Megan’s life will be held at 8 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 4 pm to 7:45 pm prior to the celebration service at the funeral home. At the convenience of the family, the burial will be in Marienville, PA at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Megan’s name be made to Healing Springs Recovery and Community Outreach Center, 125 High Rock Avenue, Room 105A, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. “If most people knew your story and all that you’ve been through, they would wonder how you smile. So if no one else says it, I’m proud of you.”If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/megan-k-hayes
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 10, 2019