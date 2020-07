Melinda D. Aronson passed away on June 20, 2020 in Spring Hill, Florida. Melinda was born April 10, 1955 to Morris and Marlene Aronson. She was a loving daughter, mother, and nana. She leaves behind her sons, Isaiah and Jeremiah, and granddaughter, Addison. A Celebration of Life will be held at Downing Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Florida on July 19, 2020 at 11 am. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Online remembrances may be made at https://www.downingfuneralhomeandcremation.com/